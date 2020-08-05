Chinese association gifts nurses with face masks, thermometers

The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries has donated some 200 infrared thermometers and 200 face masks to the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ).

Irena Cousins, head of the association, made the official handover at a ceremony held at the NAJ headquarters recently to mark the occasion.

NAJ President Carmen Johnson, who accepted the donations on her organisation’s behalf, expressed gratitude for the donations, noting that several of her fellow nurses have been raising concerns about lacking the equipment and gear necessary to protect themselves while undertaking their duties.

Johnson said she hoped the donations would help with alleviating the increased pressure that nurses and other healthcare professionals have been experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am hoping the gifts would really serve to encourage them to go further, help them to move a bit faster in their jobs, such as recording temperatures, and to continue protecting people and themselves,” she explained.

Show of appreciation

Cousins said the donations have been made in the interest of assisting Jamaica in its fight against COVID-19, but they were initially conceived as a way to show appreciation to Jamaica’s nurses.

“I really wanted to draw attention to the hard work of the nurses. They are at the front line. This means we were able to do something important, in spite of the restrictions on several of our normal daily activities and events this year. Since we cannot hold these events, it was an honour to be able to do this for Jamaica,” she added.