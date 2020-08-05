Cops intercept truck hijackers

A manhunt has been launched for a group of would-be robbers who were intercepted after they took a truck driver hostage.

The Gleaner was informed that about 1 p.m. on August 4, 2020, thieves held up a truck laden with goods along the Twickenham Park main road near the entrance to the National Police College of Jamaica.

The attackers robbed one of the occupants of the vehicle of his licensed firearm before commandeering the truck, reports say.

The gunmen fired at the police and eventually drove into the road adjacent to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company depot.

A chase ended on the Spanish Town bypass, where there was an exchange of gunfire between the gunmen and the police.

The assailants then leaped from the truck and escaped, leaving the truck, goods, cash, and gun behind.

Meanwhile, the police said that a trail of blood inside the truck suggested that at least one of the gunmen was injured.