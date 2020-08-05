Father and son among three charged with murder

Detectives attached to the St Andrew South Police have charged three men including a father and his son for the murder of 26-year-old Anthony Rigg.

Eighteen-year-old Derreon Facey of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11, 56-year-old Danzel Facey, and 35-year-old Damion Richards, both of Mandela Terrace, Kingston 13, are also charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder.

The police laid the charges against the men on Tuesday after an interview session.

Their court date has not been finalised.

It is reported that about 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 06, Rigg, otherwise called ‘Reds’, was walking along Oakland Road in St Andrew when a motor vehicle drove up with the accused men aboard.

One of the men exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Rigg several times.

The accused man then escaped in the motor vehicle.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.