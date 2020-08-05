Gas prices down $1.79, diesel down $0.85

Gas prices are to go down by $1.79 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $114.75 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $117.58.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will go down by $0.85 to sell for $114.77 per litre.

Kerosene will move down by $0.83 to sell for $91.61 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will move up by $0.10 per litre to sell for $49.34 while butane will go down by $1.54 to sell for $49.46 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com