Jamaica’s COVID infections hit 920

Jamaica’s coronavirus cases continued to surge on Tuesday, with 15 new infections recorded over a 24-hour period.

The deaths of two persons earlier this week marked a significant shift in the management of the crisis, where the last fatality had occurred in early June.

There have been 12 COVID-19 deaths all told.

Confirmed cases reached 920 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health & Wellness announced.

Eight of the 15 new cases are linked to Clarendon and four to St Thomas, two parishes which have come under increasing scrutiny for virus spread.

There are currently 113 active cases, eight of whom are moderately ill.