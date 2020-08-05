Labourites tackle Holness over St Ann North East pick

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Leader Andrew Holness ran into headwinds of protest during his whistle-stop tour of the St Ann North East constituency on Wednesday.

Holness was seeking to rally support around Marsha Smith, the new standard-bearer selected to replace the late Shahine Robinson, when he encountered unhappy Labourites in St Ann’s Bay.

"Lisa! Lisa! Lisa!” shouted the small group from across the street in support of their preferred choice Lisa Marsh, as Holness toured the new Ministry of Labour and Social Security building now in the final stages of completion.

One protester said the regular standard-bearer selection process did not take place, denying Marsh a fair chance to compete for the position.

JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang met with some of the protesters but declined to comment on the talks saying it was "Labourite business".

Meanwhile, there has been strong support for Smith.

"She is the right person for this job, she is for the people and the people is (sic) for her and she’s a down to earth person,” said supporter, Vera Nicholson.

Smith was, however, reserved when she spoke briefly with The Gleaner.

Asked how difficult or easy it might be to win the St Ann North East seat, she replied, "It’s all in the people’s hands."

The first time politician will be looking to retain the seat held by Robinson for the JLP since 2001 until she passed away on May 29 this year.

Holness said he was confident that Smith would be a suitable candidate.

Travelling with a small entourage in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holness journeyed through the four political divisions in the constituency - St Ann’s Bay, Steer Town, Ocho Rios, and Exchange.

