Motorist killed in Clarendon crash

The police are trying to find a truck driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Four Paths, Clarendon on Wednesday evening.

Sixty-one-year-old Melvin Hinds was pronounced dead at hospital after a truck slammed into his Toyota Town Ace motor vehicle.

The May Pen Police say about 7:10 p.m, a truck was heading towards May Pen when it swerved into the path of the Town Ace which was heading towards Four Paths.

Hinds, who is of a May Pen address, received multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the May Pen Hospital.

The police say the truck driver is believed to have fled the scene.

