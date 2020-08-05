Six men arrested, guns seized in St James operation

The police are reporting that six men were arrested during an operation in Hendon, Norwood, St James, this morning.

Three guns and 18 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The recovered firearms are a Glock pistol, a Taurus 9mm pistol and a Chrome 9mm handgun.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.