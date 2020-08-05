St Andrew higgler convicted of banking fraud to be sentenced in September

September 24 has been set for the sentencing hearing for St Andrew higgler 29-year-old Travis Wilson who was convicted of banking fraud.

Wilson pleaded guilty in the High Court to accessing bank accounts, larceny, and possession of identification information.

The banking information of persons was found on his digital devices.

It was outlined in court that on November 24, 2017, a joint account at the National Commercial Bank Annotto Bay branch became compromised.

It was subsequently discovered that numerous electronic transfers were made without the knowledge or consent of the account holders.

A total of $275,000 was transferred to a separate account.

Wilson was later seen in an automated banking machine making withdrawals from said account.

An operation was conducted on January 15, 2018, at Wilson’s premises on Olympic Way, St Andrew where he was arrested and items seized.

He was subsequently charged.

