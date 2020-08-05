Updated | Two men arrested in connection with murder of St James accountant

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of St James accountant Steven McPherson.

The police report that on July 22, McPherson was on his way home in Bogue Heights, St James, from work when he saw men in Toyota Vitz and Voxy motor cars accosting his daughter and pointing a firearm at her.

READ: Accountant killed trying to rescue his daughter

McPherson stopped to intervene and was shot in the face, reportedly by the driver of the Vitz.

McPherson drove off but crashed, having succumbed to his injuries.

The occupants of both vehicles then sped off.

The police say an extensive operation was conducted on July 28 across three locations in St James and Hanover, which led to the arrest of the two men.

The police further say that they also recovered the Toyota Vitz that was allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

One of the men arrested was identified as the owner of the motor vehicle.

According to the police, detectives used a variety of approaches in the investigation of the incident, including cyber-forensics and other technological methods.

NOTE: In an earlier version of this story, the police had identified two men, saying they had been charged with the accountant's murder. However, the police now say while the men have been arrested, they have not been charged.

