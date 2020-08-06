30 new COVID-19 cases, tally now 958

Jamaica has recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally up to 958.

Here’s a breakdown from the Ministry of Wealth and Wellness:

■ Of the newly confirmed cases, 19 are females and 11 are males, with ages ranging from 6 to 87 years.

■ Four are imported cases, with addresses in St James (3) and Clarendon (1). They arrived in the island in early July from the United States. Two of the four have already returned to the United States.

■ The other 26 cases are from Clarendon (11), St Thomas (11), Kingston and St Andrew (2), St Catherine (1) and St Mary (1). Five of the 26 are cases are contacts of confirmed cases and 21 are under investigation.

At this time, there are:

• 352 imported cases

• 278 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases

• 62 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked

• 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine

• 30 cases are under investigation.

A breakdown of 958 positives:

Of the 958 cases confirmed with COVED-19 to date:

■ 745 or 77.8% have recovered

■ 52 or 5.4% have repatriated

■ 12 or 1.3% have died.

There are 149 or 15.5% active cases currently under observation, including seven (7) moderately ill persons. There are no critically ill persons at this time.

Jamaica has, to date, seen 21 persons considered moderately ill and 16 persons critically ill.

Testing

Testing numbers for the island are now up to 41,840.

This follows the testing of 541 new samples over the last 24 hours.

In addition to the 958 positives, there are 40,835 negatives and 47 pending.

