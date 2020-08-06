Ammunition seized in St Thomas

The Morant Bay Police seized thirteen .45 rounds of ammunition in Brown Gully, St Thomas on Tuesday.

It is reported that about 2:30 p.m., the ammunition was found wrapped in tape on a playfield during a search of the area.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.