Cops to question alleged contract killer in Tamara Geddes murder

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

The Trelawny police are set to interview two men, one of whom is the alleged contract killer in the murder of Tamara Geddes, who was gunned down at her home in Reserve district on June 19.

"There is not much we can say at this early stage of the investigation, but the police can confirm the arrest of the two men, one of whom is said to operate as a hitman and is believed to be the individual responsible for Ms Geddes' murder," a source told The Gleaner.

"The men were picked up in the Kingsvale area of Hanover on the weekend during a joint operation with the Hanover police, and the main accused, who is suspected to be the paid hit-man, is a popular figure from the Granville community of St James, who is always under the police radar," the source added.

Last week, detectives in Trelawny reported that a fifth person had been charged in relation to Geddes’ murder.

The accused 55-year-old farmer, Owen Irving, of Hampton district and Salt Spring, St James, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He reportedly confessed during an interview with the police that he collected $250,000 from another female, who is also now in custody, to hire a hitman to kill Geddes.

Prior to Irving’s arrest, 33-year-old Tashana Young, of Salt Spring in St James; 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, the older sister of the deceased woman; the woman’s 21-year-old daughter, Shanice Ruddock; and Ruddock’s underage sister were all remanded when they appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court.

They are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and are scheduled to be brought back to court next week.

Nadeen Geddes and her two daughters were picked up two weeks ago, following which she confessed to the police that she paid money to have a hitman murder her sister.

Young and Irving allegedly acted as the couriers, transporting the cash from Nadeen Geddes to the contract killer.

It is reported that about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19, Tamara Geddes and her 10-year-old daughter were at home when a masked man, armed with a handgun, forced his way inside the house and held them at gunpoint.

The gunman demanded money and proceeded to rob Geddes of $16,000 in cash and her two cell phones.

He then demanded sex from Geddes, but when she refused he opened fire, killing her on the spot.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.