JPS repairs over 1,700 streetlights

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it continues to make significant strides in its streetlight repair programme following intense weeks of remedial works.

The company says it repaired over 1,700 lamps islandwide up the end of July.

JPS is projecting to repair over 4,700 streetlights by August 31.

Up to last week, teams were working in Red Hills, Chancery Hall, Hagley Park, Allman Town, Barbican and Norbrook among other areas in St Andrew.

While in St Catherine, teams were busy in Portmore and Spanish Town and in the west, crews conducted repairs in Rosehall, Mt. Salem and other communities.

The work schedule for the rest of this week will see repairs being carried out in several communities, including the following rural and urban areas:

Hanover – Lucea, Pells River, Bachelor’s Hall, Cousin’s Cove

St Ann – Pattersonville, Clarksonville, Mt. Zion, Mt. Olivet

St Thomas – Bath and Hayfield

St James – Mount Salem

KSA – Allman Town, Vineyard Town, Franklyn town, Windward Road area

St. Catherine – Sligoville, Linstead and Above Rocks.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.