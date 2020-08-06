Portland businessman in custody in connection with wife's killing

Popular Portland businessman Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald is now in police custody in connection with the gruesome death of his wife last month, law-enforcement sources have revealed.

Two other men, who investigators believe were involved in the killing of Tonia McDonald, are also in police custody, according to sources.

The businessman’s arrest has led police investigators to review the May 2009 killing of his first wife, Merlene, who was shot and killed outside her home in the community of Boundbrook.

Everton McDonald was reportedly arrested at his home late yesterday by detectives from the Major Investigation Division.

The two other men were also apprehended late yesterday during separate operations in the eastern parish.

Sources revealed that Everton McDonald was transported to Kingston last night and that arrangements are now being made for him to be interviewed by investigators in the presence of his attorney.

Tonia McDonald’s partially burnt body was discovered in Sherwood Forest shortly after 9 p.m. on July 20 with her throat slashed.

According to a police report, an alarm was raised after a burning vehicle was spotted in a secluded area in Sherwood Forest.

Her body was found inside the vehicle after firefighters put out the blaze.

