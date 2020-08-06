Sandy Bay, Clarendon under quarantine after COVID cases at church

The Health Ministry has placed the community of Sandy Bay in Clarendon under quarantine for 14 days starting today because of a significant risk for the spread of COVID-19.

The measure is scheduled to be lifted on August 20.

According to the ministry, community surveillance revealed a lack of adherence to established health protocols at a church, where several members have now tested positive for the disease.

Two people from Sandy Bay, confirmed with COVID-19, have been admitted to hospital and the Health Ministry said tracing has yielded six positive contacts of these two cases.

In addition, another 13 persons have been found with symptoms and are now awaiting the outcome of their test samples.

At the same time, the Health Ministry said there have been two confirmed and one suspected case in the nearby community of Rosewell.

These cases involve people who attend the same church in Sandy Bay.

"The health authorities have concluded that there is considerable risk of further transmission and infection in the community," said a spokesperson in announcing the Sandy Bay quarantine.

