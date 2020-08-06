St Andrew man charged with murder

Twenty-one-year-old Densford Catnott, otherwise called ‘Mossah’, of Waltham Park Road in St Andrew has been charged with murder.

Catnott was charged on Tuesday for the July 14 shooting death of 20-year-old Davion Grant, alias ‘Deh Deh’, of Central Village in St Catherine.

The police report that Grant was among a group of persons at a premises on Verbena Avenue, Kingston 11 when he was approached by Catnott and two other men who opened gunfire hitting him several times.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

An operation was later carried out on Friday, July 24 when Catnott was nabbed.

He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.