St Ann municipal corporation warns against unauthorised Independence Day events

The St Ann Municipal Corporation is warning persons against staging unauthorised Independence Day events in the parish.

The warning comes amid restrictions on large gatherings as part of government measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a release Wednesday night, the corporation said it will be working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Social Development Commission to ensure that heightened enforcement measures will be in place to prevent the staging of any unauthorised event.

The corporation is advising residents that no event should be held without approval granted by it and the police.

It says a zero-tolerance approach will be observed with individuals and organisations that deviate from the COVID-19 restrictions and where persons are found guilty of any breach, appropriate actions will be taken.

