St Elizabeth police list person of interest

The St Elizabeth Police have listed 23-year-old Rascine Moxam, otherwise called ‘Bucks’, of Frenchman district, in Treasure Beach as a person of interest.

Moxam is being asked to make contact with detectives at the Black River police station by midday Friday, August 7.

In addition, anyone who may be able to assist detectives to locate Moxam is being asked to contact detectives by calling 876-965-2026.

