St Thomas community under COVID-19 quarantine

Another community has been placed under quarantine.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this evening confirmed that the measure has been imposed in a St Thomas community.

There has been increased security presence and medical teams in Bamboo River near Church Corner in the parish.

Earlier today, a quarantine was also imposed in Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

The quarantine in Clarendon and St Thomas will last for 14 days.

The measures were imposed following increases in coronavirus cases in the communities.

