Two men charged in relation to St Mary robbery

Two men were arrested and charged on Tuesday with robbery with aggravation following an incident on Golf main road in Prospect, St Mary

Charged are 24-year-old Anthony Gordon, otherwise called ‘Nedroy’, a farmer and 24-year-old labourer Richard Wilson, both of Hunts Pen, St Mary.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m., on February 24, the complainant was driving his motorcycle along the road when he was intercepted by four men travelling in a Toyota Axio motor car who robbed him of his bike and then escaped.

The men were arrested in an operation on Tuesday and charged after being interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

The motorcycle was also recovered.

Their court dates are being finalised.

