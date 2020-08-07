41 charged for COVID breaches at St Catherine party

The police are reporting that 41 persons were arrested and charged this morning for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions.

The arrests were made following an unauthorised street party on St John’s Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine shortly after midnight.

The promoter is among those arrested.

The police have heightened their enforcement of the COVID-19 orders.

