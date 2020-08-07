Campbell welcomes renovation plans to Brown’s Town Market

Member of Parliament for St Ann North East Dr Dayton Campbell has welcomed the news that the Government is allocating $15 million to repair the Brown’s Town Market in his constituency.

In fact, the MP says he would welcome more election spending, as long as the people benefit.

The announcement of the allocation was made by Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie on Tuesday, and came as expectation of a general election heightens. McKenzie said $7 million would be made available immediately to carry out the most urgent repairs.

The remaining funds will cover other infrastructural needs, the minister said.

Speaking with The Gleaner on Wednesday, Campbell said he welcomes the allocation.

“We know that it is part of the election machinery but we’re still happy for it nonetheless,” Campbell said.

“As a matter of fact, we wish we could have more allocation or even more election spending, so we could get more allocations. It doesn’t bother me, my duty is to advocate for things for the people, and whatever way, shape or form it comes in we appreciate it and we welcome it.”

“I would ask of the parish council now to stop destroying the goods of those poor people who are out there trying to ply their trade to feed their family,” Campbell urged.

He said there are several areas in the market that need to be upgraded, such as the roof, the lighting, restroom facilities, and there was also need for greater security.

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Sydney Stewart had said earlier that a preliminary estimate for works was done by the St Ann Municipal Corporation by the corporation’s technical team which toured the market last week.

The Brown’s Town Market is said to accommodate some 700 vendors on a weekly basis.