CDC warns Americans against non-essential travel to Jamaica

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has recommended that Americans avoid all non-essential travel to Jamaica as it says the risk of the virus is high in the country.

Jamaica yesterday recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 958.

Some 745 persons have recovered with 149 active cases currently under observation.

The CDC says older adults, people with certain underlying medical conditions, and others at increased risk for severe illness should consider postponing all travel, including essential trips, to Jamaica.

If you get sick in Jamaica and need medical care, resources may be limited, it added.

The CDC indicated that Americans who get sick with COVID-19 while abroad may be isolated or not be permitted to return to the US until they have recovered, while those exposed to a person with the virus may be quarantined or not allowed to return home until 14 days after their last exposure.

Reacting to the CDC warning, senior advisor/strategist in the Ministry of Tourism Delano Seiveright stated that many American travellers do not take into consideration these advisories.

At the same time, Seiveright noted that Jamaica has implemented a strict resilient corridor for tourists as part of the country’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

He pointed out that the initiative has received the ‘Safe Travels’ stamp from the WorldTravel & Tourism Council.

Seiveright further indicated that Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently stated that Jamaicans in home quarantine, and not tourists, are the country's greatest risk, adding that the police have been asked to exercise greater vigilance in the monitoring of citizens who fail to observe home quarantine orders.

