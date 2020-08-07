Get all hands on deck against COVID-19 and crime – MoBay mayor

WESTERN BUREAU:

As the country celebrated 58 years of independence amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and the war on crime, Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis has made a fresh appeal for Jamaicans to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus and promote national security.

Davis made the call on Thursday while addressing the 2020 staging of the annual Independence Civic and Award Ceremony at the Montego Bay Civic Centre in Sam Sharpe Square.

The ceremony, held under the theme ‘Jamaica 58 … Resilient and Strong’, saw 14 individuals and two organisations receiving the Spirit of Independence Awards for their contribution to the development of St James.

“COVID-19 has changed the landscape of the world, and as a nation, Jamaica has been doing very well so far in containing its spread through the hard work and creative thinking of our Government,” said Davis.

“... I feel compelled to urge every Jamaican to play their part in keeping Jamaica healthy and safe. We need all hands on deck as we work towards conquering this COVID pandemic and also the monster of crime ... .”

Davis, who is chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party-led St James Municipal Corporation, also extended an invitation to the opposition People’s National Party for both sides to cooperate in combating the coronavirus and crime.

“In implementing measures to fight both COVID-19 and crime, there is no place for partisan politics. ... Let us face these challenges in a unified, non-partisan way, and once that is done, we will overcome,” said Davis.

The awardees honoured on Thursday included:

• Paul ‘Tegat’ Davis, former member of the Reggae Boyz national football team (sports);

• Adam Stewart, son of Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, and Robert Hendricks, operator of Lollypop On The Beach (tourism);

• Patrick Williams, founder of More 91.7 FM (media and communications);

• Shernett Annon Grant, Winsome Barnes, Kaylalee Malcolm, Elaine Robinson, and Joyce Virgo Wellington (community development);

• Bishop Dr Uriel Mitchell (religion);

• Henroy Levy (agriculture);

• Leonie Sukram, Jennifer Miller, and Marcia-Ann Anderson-England (education);

• The Hatfield Cultural Group (arts and culture);

• Cover Me Up Events Limited (industry and commerce).