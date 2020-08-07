Godfrey Stewart past students to upgrade feeding programme

Western Bureau:

Anthony Stultz, president of the Godfrey Stewart High School Past Students’ Association’s local chapter, has promised that his organisation will play its part to upgrade the school’s feeding programme, to include the creation of an in-house farm, in order to assist needy students.

Stultz made the declaration while addressing the school’s inaugural staging of its virtual ceremony for the 294 members of the 2020 graduating class on Wednesday. The nearly two-hour-long ceremony was streamed online via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook, in keeping with social- distancing regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our feeding programme continues to serve our economically vulnerable students with distinction. Thanks to the Florida/Bahamas chapter of the past students’ association, and the parent-teacher association, in collaboration with our volunteer fellows and our local chapter, these students’ nutritional expectations are being met currently,” said Stultz.

“Currently, we are negotiating with other partners to expand this project, as the need has been greatly oversubscribed over this last year. This year we will start our in-house farm, which will better serve the nutritional needs of our students. It can be done, and it will be done because only the best is good enough.”

GREAT DEMAND

Stultz added that while the COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions globally, it has not extinguished the innovative spirit that has been a hallmark of Godfrey Stewart High School since its establishment in 1963.

“While COVID-19 has dampened the spirit of millions across the globe, we at Godfrey Stewart High School have learned the art of being resilient and innovative, and have remained our brother’s keeper through trying times. With this new norm, the demand on our institution will be much greater, and so the grit and determination of my fellow alumni will be put to the test in being more resourceful with facilitating the continuous needs of this institution,” said Stultz.

In the meantime, Godfrey Stewart High School principal Emily Lawrence-Ricketts reminded the graduates that they must always present their best attributes even as they should go out into the world post-graduation.

“COVID-19 has taught us that the most important characteristics are to look out for your neighbour and to do unto your neighbour as you would have them do unto you. Practise these virtues every day, go light your world, and remember to present yourselves at your best at all times,” said Lawrence-Ricketts.