Jamaica records another COVID death, 29 more positive cases

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-related death pushing the tally to 13.

The deceased patient, an 88-year-old Clarendon woman, is among 29 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, there are now 177 active cases with seven patients moderately ill.

At the same time, 51 people confirmed or suspected COVID positive, have been hospitalised.

New COVID case count:

*Twelve - imported with addresses in St James. All 12 recently arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

*Two - import-related from Clarendon.

*One - contact of a confirmed case in St Thomas.

*Fourteen - under investigation. This includes five in St Thomas, four in Kingston and St Andrew, two in Clarendon, one in St Mary, one in Manchester, and one in St Catherine.

