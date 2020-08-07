JN Group, media partner to reach needy affected by COVID-19

The Jamaica National Group, through the JN Foundation and the JN Circle, has partnered with the media for the distribution of grocery vouchers to persons affected economically and socially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership was formed with Suncity Radio in Portmore, St Catherine; NCU Media Group in Mandeville, Manchester; LOVE 101 FM in Kingston; and East 96.7 FM in St Thomas.

Claudine Allen, member ombudsman of The Jamaica National Group and lead of the JN Circle, said the partnership has assisted the organisation to reach more persons who are in need.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left the most vulnerable of our society in need. This initiative was deliberately designed to assist persons who have been affected,” she said.

The Jamaica National Group established a Member Welfare Fund in March 2020 to provide relief to those in need and to support persons and organisations that assist the vulnerable and those on the front line helping to control and treat COVID-19.

The fund is being administered by the JN Foundation and the JN Circle, and will provide grant funding to initiatives that seek to bolster the efforts of communities to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the JN Foundation, said she was pleased with the support from the media, which, so far, has had a great impact on the recipients. “It is hoped that other media houses that we have reached out to will also come on board and support this worthy cause,” she pointed out.

Kereen ‘Sunflower’ Williams, operations manager at Suncity Radio, said the initiative was a natural fit with the mission of the radio station, which is to aid and rebuild Jamaica.

Honoured to join

“As an organisation that emerged on the basis of giving back to society through our charity arm, Mother in Crisis, we are honoured to join hands with The Jamaica National Group for this initiative,” she said.

Martin Henriques, supervisor, East 96.7 FM, another community-based radio station, said his organisation welcomed the opportunity to be a part of the initiative.

“Our network was an efficient way to distribute vouchers to residents of St Thomas, and we commend The Jamaica National Group for putting together this initiative, which has helped persons negatively impacted by the pandemic,” he said.

Arnold Kelly, general manager of the NCU Media Group, a Seventh-day Adventist-owned organisation, said the responses it has received to the initiative have been awesome.

Colleen Beckles, general manager of LOVE 101, another Christian media entity, was delighted to be on board. “As a family station, we saw this as a golden opportunity to assist those who have been disenfranchised because of the pandemic. The happiness and gratitude expressed by the recipients justified our participation in this initiative,” she said.