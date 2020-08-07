Manager among two charged with hero dad’s murder

The St James police have arrested and charged two men in connection with the murder of a popular accountant in Bogue Heights, Montego Bay, on July 22 while attempting to rescue his daughter from abductors.

The accused men, Oshaine Wilson, 32, and Operations Manager Delroy McCook, 35, both of Pitfour, St James, were charged on Wednesday morning with the murder of 57-year-old Steven McPherson, an accountant.

It is reported that shortly after 4:30 p.m., McPherson’s 23-year-old daughter had just alighted from a taxicab and was heading towards her home in Bogue Heights. A group of men travelling in two vehicles pulled up alongside her and made sexual advances.

She ignored the men and kept on walking towards her home, but on reaching near home, the men used the vehicles to block her path.

It is further reported that the men pulled firearms and ordered her into one of their vehicles. The frightened student’s father, who was driving home, rushed to her assistance.

He was shot in the face, and while attempting to flee, crashed through a fence into a neighbouring yard. The daughter escaped.