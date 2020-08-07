St James man charged with child pornography, rape of underage sisters

A court date is being finalised for a St James man accused of having sexual intercourse with two underage sisters against their will and taking pictures and videos.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed because the complainants are minors, was formally charged on Sunday with breaches of the Sexual Offences Act and Child Pornography Prevention Act.

The charges stemmed from several incidents in Mount Salem in the parish in August 2018.

The police report that the accused had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister against their will.

It is further alleged that during the incident he took photographs and created videos of them then threatened to share them on social media if the two did not carry out other sexual activities.

The matter was reported to the police and accused was arrested on Tuesday, June 23.

During a search of his cellphone, several photos and videos of the sisters were discovered.

