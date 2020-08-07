Two men charged with murder of St James mason

The St James Police have charged two men with the July 23 murder of 37-year-old Jermaine Samuels, otherwise called ‘Jerry’, a mason of Lilliput in Red Tank Lane, Adelphi in the parish.

Twenty-four-year-old Raheem Coates and 23-year-old Okeem Morris, both of Content district in Adelphi, were charged on Monday.

The police report that about 12:20 p.m., Samuels was carrying out construction work on a perimeter fence when he was approached by Coates and Morris who were both armed with firearms.

Samuels ran chased and shot several times.

The police were alerted and Samuels was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Morris and Coates were nabbed the following day during an operation in Adelphi and were subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.