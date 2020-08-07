Zan Hyde signs with Select

Pulse and Caribbean Model Search (CMS) TV rising star Zan Hyde has been signed to Select Models. Hyde, who was among the top three contestants in the 2019 CMS TV finals, signed the contract with one of international modelling’s best agencies, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is an indication of Zan’s winning spirit. Despite the coronavirus, Select saw her potential and decided to enlist her,” says Pulse Chairman Kingsley Cooper.

Zan Hyde’s dynamism was on full display during the CMS TV series. Having won several of the photo challenges, she was the most formidable opponent to Shantae Leslie – the winner for the top spot in the competition.

The 17-year old’s background in the arts – ballet, modern dance and karate – as well as leadership roles in her school government made her a well-rounded contestant who was solid in every aspect of the competition. She was not only active in school leadership, but also in her community, where she served as the youth mayor of Montego Bay. A favourite of the judges on the CMS TV show, she brought a fiercely competitive spirit to the challenges. “She has a strong determination to succeed, and all her photos throughout the competition were great,” remarked Oraine Barrett, one of the celebrity judges on the CMS TV panel.

The top-rated television show, which highlights the agency’s outstanding new faces each year, has been prolific, producing multiple waves of Jamaica’s top international models. Last season’s instalment of the series brought a new level of excitement and a host of impressive challenges which captivated audiences in the Caribbean and selected North American cities. As well as a talented and highly competitive calibre of contestants, the show also featured the culture-rich Kingston as an important destination for world travellers.

Pulse Investments’ eco-resort property,Villa Ronai, located in Stony Hill, was the picturesque set for the show and was a stunning place from which the contestants could explore the heart of the city for high-fashion photo shoots and experience several culture locales, including the museum of celebrated reggae legend Peter Tosh.

NATURAL TALENT

Her signing with Select Models comes as no surprise to the agency. “Zan is a performer and a natural talent,” says Romae Gordon, managing director with responsibility for model management and television at Pulse. “From the time we discovered her at the Mount Alvernia High School in Montego Bay, through to the live preliminary events for CMS TV, Zan has shown star qualities.” Sally Wyatt-Saldivarof Select believes Zan is a winner. “I really like her look, I think she can do main fashion and be a successful commercial girl as well.”

Pulse and Select have had a long and successful partnership since the signing of Gucci and Vogue superstar Nadine Willis at the start of the 2000s. Jaunel McKenzie, Nell Robinson, Oraine Barrett and Miqueal Symone Williams are some of the Pulse stars who have worked with Select over the past two decades.