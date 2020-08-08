Condolence book to be opened for Owen Arthur at UWI tomorrow

A condolence book has been set up at the Regional Headquarters of The University of the West Indies in Mona, St Andrew, for the late former Prime Minister of Barbados Owen Arthur.

Arthur, who served as the country's prime minister from 1994 to 2008, died at the age of 70 on July 27 at the Queen's Hospital in Barbados. He had been ailing and was admitted to the facility a week before his death with heart complications.

The Barbados Consulate says the condolence book will be available for signing from Monday, August 10 to Wednesday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arthur was Barbados' fifth head of government and the longest-serving prime minister of that country.

