COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

Jamaica has surpassed 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases with the confirmation of 16 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

The country has a total of 1,003 positive cases since its first case on March 10. This week alone there were 120 positive cases confirmed and three deaths.

Active cases are up nearly nine percentage points since Sunday to 18.9 per cent or 190 cases, and six people are deemed moderately ill. There are no critically ill patients. The death rate has also climbed to 1.3 per cent with 13 people now dead since March 10.

Recoveries, which two weeks ago had reached a height of just under 85 per cent, have also regressed to 74.3 per cent.

The Ministry says 10 of the 16 new cases of the disease are females and six are males, 12 to 42 years-old. Nine of the cases were imported with addresses in St James, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Ann and St. Mary. Two are contacts of confirmed cases from Clarendon and St. James; and five from Kingston and St. Andrew and Westmoreland are under investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.