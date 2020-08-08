Francis replaces Malabver as PNP candidate for St. Thomas Western

The People's National Party's (PNP) Marsha Francis is again to contest the St Thomas Western seat, as the PNP readies for a general election.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that he may announce a date for the election soon.

Francis is to replace Mark Malabver, the principal of the Yallahs High School in the parish, who has said that he will be unable to represent the party. The PNP said Malabver is "focusing on ensuring a smooth start to the new school year at Yallahs High School" given the COVID-19 crisis.

In support of its reason for choosing Francis as its new candidate, the PNP said the former Mayor of Morant Bay and sitting councillor for the Cedar Valley Division, had represented the party well in the 2016 poll. She lost to James Robertson by 414 votes.

"Ms Francis represented the party well. She came close to securing a win for the PNP, and the Party Leadership of the Party believes the people of Western St Thomas will support Ms Francis’ candidacy with enthusiasm," the PNP said in its statement.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.