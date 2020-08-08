Funeral Under Way for Leon Clunis

The funeral for Superintendent Leon Clunis, who led the fatal operation in Horizon Park, St Catherine on June 12, is now under way.

The service is being held at the Church of the Open Bible on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew. Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, as well as Opposition spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson, are among those attending and bringing tribute.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will also deliver a tribute by video.

The event is being streamed live by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on YouTube and across the JCF's social media platforms.

His funeral is the final for the three policemen who were killed in the attack. Thanksgiving services were held for Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Corporal Decardo Hylton last month.

Both Biggs and Hylton died on spot during the attack, while Clunis died weeks later in hospital, on June 30. He was 52-year-old.

Another cop was also injured in the attack on the 11-member police team led by Clunis, as they conducted the predawn operation.

Their alleged attacker, 39-year-old Damion Hamilton, a deportee, was later shot and killed by the police in Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew, in another exchange a few hours later. At least two other officers were injured in that incident.

