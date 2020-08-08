Man charged with murder of 19 year-old

Twenty-one year-old Stefan Rankin has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Daniel Lafayette, otherwise called ‘Theo’, of Maryland district in St. Andrew.

Rankin, who is also known as 'Jet Lee', from a Waltham Park Road address, was caught by the police during an operation on July 24.

The police allege that at about 1:20 p.m. on June 20, the day of the murder, Lafayette was standing along Content Avenue in Kingston when he was approached by Rankin, who was armed with a gun. Rankin opened fire hitting Lafayette several times to his upper body and then ran. Lafayette later died at hospital.

Rankin's day in court is being finalised.

