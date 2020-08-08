NCU lecturer found dead

A lecturer at the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Manchester, was found dead at his home in Sedburgh district in the parish yesterday.

He has been identified as 62-year-old Dr Gordon Leighbourn.

His body was discovered at home yesterday morning lying face down in a pool of blood with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The police say there was no evidence of forced entry.

The Manchester police are investigating.

The Gleaner is following the story.

