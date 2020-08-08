Police charge 41 for breaches of Disaster Risk Management Act

The police say they have charged 41 people, including the promoter of a party, who were at an event on St John's Road in St Catherine in the early hours of Friday morning, for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

They report that between 12:15 a.m. and 1:40 a.m., the patrons were seen at a party and warned; however, they did not comply. They were subsequently arrested and charged.

They are to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, October 23.

The police are imploring persons to obey all orders issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act, as the orders are in place to promote their safety.

