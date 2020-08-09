Another COVID-19 death, as infections rise

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another person, as infections rise.

The death brings to 14 the number of people who have died since March 10, and four the number of people who have died since last Sunday.

The latest fatality is a 37 year-old man from St Catherine the Ministry of Health and Wellness says. His infection was as a result of local transmission.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 20 new infections of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,023. Thirteen of the cases are from Church Corner in St. Thomas, which has been quarantined.

There were no new recoveries, which means the rate of recovery has regressed slightly to 72.8 per cent.

The number of active cases have risen to 206, or just above 20 per cent, and six patients are moderately ill.

The new cases of COVID-19 are 14 females and six males, ages four months to 66 years-old, the ministry says.

One case is imported, the ministry revealed, with an address in St Thomas and nine are contacts of confirmed cases: two from St. Mary and seven from St. Thomas.

Ten of the new cases are under investigation. Nine of those are from St. Thomas and the other is from the Corporate Area.

The ministry is reminding the public to be vigilant in observing the COVID-19 prevention measures in order to reduce spread of the disease.

