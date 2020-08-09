'Brown Man' charged for double murder

The police have charged 36-year-old Oral Thompson, who is also known as 'Brown Man', of a McWhinney Street, Kingston, address with two counts of murder.

He is accused of killing 52-year-old Clarence Betten, a businessman of Red Hills Boulevard in the Kingston 20 area, and 30-year-old Odane Thomas of Harvey Road in Kingston 13.

The police allege that about 9:25 p.m. on July 25, Betten and Thomas were among a group of persons standing on a plaza on Hagley Park Road in the Corporate Area when Thompson approached and started shooting. Both Betten and Thomas were hit. The police were called and Betten and Thomas were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police say after the incident, Thompson turned up at a hospital suffering from gunshot injuries, which he had received after challenging a licensed firearm holder.

He was admitted and treated under police guard and subsequently charged with the murders of Betten and Thomas on Friday, following his release from hospital.

His court date is being finalised.

