Customs closes Kingston offices after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says its Newport East and King Street offices will be closed tomorrow, after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from the agency advised that the closure is a precautionary measure. It said a comprehensive sanitising of the offices is being conducted.

The offices will reopen on Tuesday.

However, JCA says all its other offices, including its locations at the air and sea ports, will remain open to the public.

It says it will continue to provide all online services and that staff will continue to liaise with customers under its teleworking regime.

