Former councillor with Trinidad's main opposition party stabbed

(CMC): Trinidad police are investigating an incident in which a former United National Congress (UNC) councillor was stabbed late Saturday in Basse Terre Village, Moruga, south of the capital, Port of Spain.

The UNC is the twin-island republic's main opposition party.

The police report that Phillip Gonzales, 58,was sitting in a taxi parked on the main road when a man entered the motor vehicle.

It’s reported that a confrontation followed, during which Gonzales was stabbed to the right side of the chest.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Gonzales raised an alarm and he was taken to a health facility where he was treated before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police say that they have details on the suspect and an arrest is imminent.

