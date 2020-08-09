Holness says Davis will reignite dormant Labourites in Hanover Western

Albert Ferguson/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Leader Andrew Holness says many supporters in Hanover Western have become dormant, leaving the People's National Party (PNP) to reign freely in the constituency.

Holness, who is also Jamaica's Prime Minister, was in Hanover yesterday as part a western Jamaica tour of key constituencies to shore up candidates in need of support.

Noting that the Jamaica Labour Party has not held the seat for many years, Holness told Labourites in Kendal that this was because many supporters do not vote.

"Some of them are dormant, meaning that they have no interest any more in the politics. Their children are of the tradition, but they don't come out and vote," he said.

The prime minister said JLP supporters are looking for a candidate who will bring some energy to the political structure in Hanover Western now held by the PNP's Ian Hayles.

"They are looking for a candidate that will re-ignite their interests in the Labour party and I believe that Tameika Davis is that candidate," Holness said.

Davis, a Hanover native, is also an attorney-at-law.

She has encouraged JLP supporters to do the right thing by electing her as their political representative in the next election.

"The prime minister has done his part all you have to do now is join me in encouraging him to announced the date so that you can return me as your next member of Parliament," Davis said.

