Jamaica reports 14th COVID-related death, 20 new positive cases

Jamaica today recorded another COVID-related death pushing the tally to 14.

The deceased is a 37-year-old St Catherine man.

Meanwhile, there were 20 new positive cases increasing the total to 1,023.

The Health Ministry says there are now 206 active cases.

Recoveries remain at 745.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.