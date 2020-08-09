Teen killed at gathering in Washington DC; 20 injured

A teenager was killed and 20 others injured, including an off-duty police officer during a shooting at a large gathering in southeast Washington, DC, early today international news agencies report.

No permit was issued for the gathering of hundreds of people, the police told the CNN. Gatherings of more than 50 people are currently prohibited in DC, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press says the shooting stemmed a dispute at the event which was still on going after midnight.

There were no arrests immediately.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told the CNN that multiple shooters carried out the attack that killed 17-year-old Christopher Brown.

The injured police officer is "struggling for her life right now," Newsham is reported as saying. She was off duty at the time and was taken to a hospital by police officers on the scene.Of those shot, two are 17 years-old and the rest are adults.

The injuries sustained by the other persons are not believed to be life-threatening, Newsham said. Police are currently looking for at least three shooters, but Newsham is reported by CNN as saying that "it's probably more."

Although there were police officers at the scene, they were unable to break-up the gathering, Newsham said.

"There were not sufficient officers to be able to move a crowd of that size," Newsham said.He said the mass shooting was an "isolated incident."

Adapted from CNN and the Associated Press.



