Marlene Lewis, a long-time supporter of People’s National Party (PNP) member of parliament for St Catherine South, Colin Fagan, has described the incumbent as a “very good MP” that has showed no signs of discrimination against his constituents despite their political persuasion.

“If you cry, he cries with you. If there is a death in the constituency, whether you are JLP or PNP, he will visit you to offer his condolences, and if there is anything he can help you with, the help is coming,” she told The Gleaner in a recent interview.

Lewis brushed aside claims that Fagan is under pressure from his opponent, Robert ‘Big Rob’ Miller, saying, “He is the people’s MP and he will remain the member of parliament for South East St Catherine”.

Strata chairman of the Armada Court in Portmore, Aston Clarke, commended Fagan for being responsive and providing support for the community.

“We had serious problems where the canal wall crumbled, and Fagan was the person who had it repaired for us,” he said.

Clarke also highlighted the poor state of the parking lot that was repaired by the MP.

“So we have been having a relationship for more than 30 years. He has been here with us from he was a councillor,” he added.

Clarke said that when the community stages events and invites the MP, he often shows up and also assists individuals as well.

When the Gleaner news team visited the jogging trail in Bridgeport, Errol Robinson, a resident and supporter of the PNP, was making the rounds on the exercise track.

“My Comrade Fagan here, him quiet, you know, but him serious, me nah tell you no lie because I was wondering long ago what could be done and all of a sudden mi pass here and mi see him start work and mi nuh say nothing to him,” he said.

Robinson, who is in his 60s, said he was delighted when the jogging trial was finished. The area, he said, provided a well-needed facility for the elderly to walk.

“This is really what we need as oldsters, because a whole of what you call lifestyle diseases are about to affect us,” he told The Gleaner.

“It’s one of the best things since sliced bread. I appreciate it because we can live longer and better.”

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com