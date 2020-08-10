Low storage levels impacting water supply in sections of Clarendon

The National Water Commission is reporting that low water storage levels have forced the suspension of operation at its New Ground facility in Clarendon.

This is affecting supplies to the communities of New Ground, Peterkin, Suttons, Summerfield, Rose Hill, Chapelton, and the Sangster’s Heights housing scheme.

The utility company says it is currently rebuilding storage levels and that operation will resume on Tuesday, August 11.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.