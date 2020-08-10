Man killed in Westmoreland crash

Twenty-three-year-old Johnoy Gosse of West End, Negril in Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the West End main road in the parish on Saturday.

The police report that about 5:00 p.m., Gosse was driving along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle, which crashed into a utility pole.

The police were alerted and Gosse was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

