Miller time! - ‘Big Rob’ burns through six pairs of shoes beating pavement for votes

Robert ‘Big Rob’ Miller’s entry for the first time into representational politics in 2020 belies his depth of experience and track record as a tough and astute campaigner.

He has been on the ground and in the political trenches one year shy of two decades, helping to secure wins for politicians in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) such as the late Shahine Robinson, who broke the then People’s National Party’s (PNP) stranglehold on St Ann North West in the 2001 by-election.

A member of JLP leader Andrew Holness’ campaign team in the 2016 general election, Miller was also instrumental in several by-election wins for the ruling party in Portland East and St Mary South East. Further, he served as campaign manager for Keith Hinds in 2006 when he won the mayoral battle in Portmore against the popular George Lee of the PNP.

He describes his previous role in politics as “a dress run for my finale here in St Catherine South East”.

DOOR-TO-DOOR CAMPAIGN

A man on a mission who literally hits the ground hard in walking through every nook and cranny of the constituency to get votes, Miller said that six pairs of shoes that can no longer be worn bear testimony of his determination to clinch victory in the upcoming election.

“I am very confident that I will be victorious when the prime minister shall announce the next election. I have done the work. I have been meeting people door-to-door,” Miller told The Gleaner.

“I have completed six shoes already because of my walking experience in South East.”

Starting out with a small team of three, Miller offered a prayer before making his way through the Westchester community to meet prospective voters.

The JLP caretaker told The Gleaner that he wants to ensure that every resident of the Sunshine City knows his name.

Miller said that on election day, his team will have a well-oiled machinery to bring out the votes.

“I know that Mr Fagan is using ‘Fagan Strong’, but I want to tell him, ‘It’s Miller time!’

“Once it’s Miller time, it’s the people’s time, so we are stronger together,” he said.

Using cricketing terminology, Miller said that Fagan is a “nightwatchman, just occupying the crease until the election is called and then we have a better leadership in South East St Catherine”.

A former vice-president of G2K, the young professionals’ arm of the JLP, Miller acknowledged that representational politics was not a stroll in the park, but required passion and commitment to service.

Miller said that as caretaker for the constituency, he does not get resources from the party and, therefore, has had to fund several initiatives out of pocket.

With roots running deep in Portmore, Miller lived in Edgewater and attended Bridgeport High School in the 1980s and was also involved in youth ministry as a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The first-time prospective candidate said that he is bringing to the table youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education, and skill training.

“South East St Catherine has the most professionals in the entire Caribbean, so we want to engage those persons,” he said.

“I want to bring employment to the people or opportunities for them to open their own businesses.”

Miller pledged to turn dust bowls into green spaces where children could play and residents have family time.

He also has a vision of turning the so-called Climate Park across from Portmore Mall into a state-of-the-art recreation space similar to Emancipation Park in Kingston.

The MP hopeful said he is willing to lead a strong lobby for the long-awaited hospital for Portmore.

Using sports as a vehicle to unite the communities in Portmore is also on Miller’s to-do list.

